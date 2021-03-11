Bournemouth are one of three teams linked with a loan move for Manchester City’s Liam Delap next season, reports Football League World.

Delap, 18, has made one Premier League appearance for Manchester City this season. Formerly of the Derby County youth academy, Delap has been prolific for the Citizens’ youth academy and looks set for a loan deal next season.

As well as Bournemouth, both Derby and Stoke City have been tipped as ‘possible destinations’ for the Englishman next season.

Bournemouth then have strong competition and their pursuit of Delap could depend on whether they achieve promotion into the Premier League this season.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side currently sit in 7th-place of the Championship table having seen Barnsley move two points clear in 6th.

But with 11 games of the season left there’s every chance that Bournemouth could still achieve a top-six finish in their first season back in the Football League, and after some more solid performances form the Cherries under Woodgate.

Delap is the son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory Delap – who worked as a coach at Derby County following his playing career before joining Gary Rowett at Stoke City.

His son Liam looks like a real prodigy to be emerging out of the Manchester City youth academy but at 18-years-old, City really need to get his first loan move right.

A prime example of that from this season is Troy Parrott – the Spurs man joined Millwall on loan and would really struggle, now finding himself a division lower with Ipswich Town.

As for Bournemouth and their pursuit of Delap, it’s an exciting mvoe for the youngster. Bournemouth though already have some prolific names in Dom Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma, and so Delap’s presence next season could be as a back-up striker.