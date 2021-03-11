Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie has been subject to racist abuse on social media this week, to which the club have released a statement emphasising their stance on a zero tolerance policy on discrimination.

Bolasie shared a message he had received on Instagram to his Twitter account yesterday showing the racist abuse he received from one user online. He accompanied the image with the caption ‘Something seriously wrong with people… Keyboard warriors Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me [sic]’.

There have been hundreds of messages of support for Bolasie from supporters of football clubs up and down the country in response to the tweet and Middlesbrough have released a statement on their official website also showing solidarity with the winger.

Boro condemned the abuse, labelling it ‘vile and unacceptable’, and called for more to be done to ‘identify the perpetrators’ and ‘bring them to justice.’

The statement went on to justify their decision as a club to stop taking the knee at the start of Championship games, which had been used as a gesture for racial equality and continues to take place during most fixtures in all divisions in England.

Middlesbrough stated that ‘we now need to see demonstrable actions from those who have the power to implement them rather than further gestures. Actions must speak louder than words.’

The abuse has been reported to the relevant authorities by both the player and by the football club.

Bolasie is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Premier League side Everton and has played four times since arriving at the Riverside. He has made a positive impression both in the dressing room and on the pitch and he will be hoping to help the club into the top six between now and the end of the season.