Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to a recent report about the club’s financial losses.

Football finance guru Kieran Maguire has shared Nottingham Forest’s latest accounts on Twitter – the headline of which being an operational loss of £32million for the 2019/20 season.

It leaves the club with total losses of a staggering £187million and understandably, Forest fans have voiced their concern.

READ: The Football Index crash and what it could mean for Nottingham Forest

They’ve witnessed their club toy with relegation this season. Chris Hughton would come in to right the wrongs of Sabri Lamouchi but he wouldn’t have it all that easy.

Hughton himself was finding it difficult to get a tune out of this side but he’s since pulled Forest out of the dog fight and into 17th-place of the Championship table.

They remain just eight points above the drop zone after seeing results improve significantly through 2021.

But revelations regarding the club’s financial position are harrowing, and plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have had their say on Twitter: