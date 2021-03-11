Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to a recent report about the club’s financial losses.

Football finance guru Kieran Maguire has shared Nottingham Forest’s latest accounts on Twitter – the headline of which being an operational loss of £32million for the 2019/20 season.

It leaves the club with total losses of a staggering £187million and understandably, Forest fans have voiced their concern.

They’ve witnessed their club toy with relegation this season. Chris Hughton would come in to right the wrongs of Sabri Lamouchi but he wouldn’t have it all that easy.

Hughton himself was finding it difficult to get a tune out of this side but he’s since pulled Forest out of the dog fight and into 17th-place of the Championship table.

They remain just eight points above the drop zone after seeing results improve significantly through 2021.

But revelations regarding the club’s financial position are harrowing, and plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have had their say on Twitter:

Not the best set of accounts, but definitely not the worst you will see in the championship. Certain clubs are still hidinh their 18/19 accounts…..wonder how many years it will be until we see their 19/20 accounts!#nffc — Webbo (@webbo_23) March 11, 2021

As horrific as this is. And no beating around the Bush. This is not good! It dont suprise me. We run at a loss since pretty much getting promoted. And everyone seems to think just cos our owner had a bit of cash we can spend.

Club needs sorting first for sure! — Thomas Sissons (@thomassissons) March 11, 2021

That’s just unsustainable whichever way you paint it. Maybe it’s time to let those at the top of the tree form their European Elite League and we can all stop chasing that one season in the Prem that’s going to morally and financially ruin the game and community clubs like #NFFC — Simon Hunt (@VimFuego87) March 11, 2021

Not great but certainly not the worst in the league. Certain clubs still haven’t filed for 19/20 yet… — Daniel Barnett (@champ81gb) March 11, 2021

League one here we come, playing wrexham in a few years….. — Emmo (@Emmerson4) March 11, 2021