Luton Town target Kyle Edwards from West Bromwich Albion is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

His current side decided to extend his contract last summer by 12 months, as per BBC Sport, but he is now poised to become a free agent in June.

Edwards, who is 23 years old, was a target for Luton Town in the January transfer window, according to a report by Luton Today, and the Hatters could revisit a move for him this summer.

The ex-England youth international has made eight appearances for West Brom this season, with only five coming in the Premier League. It is yet to be known whether they have plans to keep him or not.

Edwards has been on the books at the Hawthorns for his whole career and graduated from their academy. He had a loan spell in League Two at Exeter City in 2017 to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He was then handed his senior debut for the Baggies in a League Cup tie coincidently against Luton in August 2018 and has since made 48 more appearances for the Midlands club.

Luton may rekindle their winter interest in him at the end of the season. Edwards wouldn’t be a bad signing on a free transfer and his situation right now is one to watch closely.

Should Luton move for Edwards this summer?