Blackpool hold an option to extend Sullay Kaikai’s contract this summer.

The Tangerines’ deal to sign him on a two-year contract in 2019 includes the option to keep him for a further 12 months, as detailed on their official club website when he joined.

Kaikai, who is 25 years old, has been a key player for the Tangerines since his move there and has made 54 appearances, chipping in with nine goals and eight assists.

He will play an important part in Neil Critchley’s sides’ push for the League One Play-Offs and their chance to keep him for longer is useful to them this summer.

Read: Blackpool-linked midfielder open talks over fresh deal with current club

Kaikai has found a home at Bloomfield Road having left boyhood club Crystal Palace for the first time on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Dutch side NAC Breda.

His time in the Eredivise was short-lived and he was lured back to England by the Tangerines after just seven months.

Ex-Former Blackpool boss is back in management

He played 11 times for Palace’s senior side after rising up through their youth ranks and was also loaned out to Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Brentford and Charlton Athletic as a youngster at Selhurst Park to gain some experience.

Blackpool boosted their hopes of a top six finish this season with a 1-0 away win at MK Dons last time out and will be looking to build on that this weekend against rivals Fleetwood Town.

Will Blackpool extend Kaikai's deal?