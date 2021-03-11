Fulham are hoping to keep hold of all of their current on loan players should they avoid relegation from the Premier League, reports The Sun.

Scott Parker wants to retain every single one the players currently on loan at Fulham including central midfielder Mario Lemina, which could see their need for current QPR man Stefan Johansen dwindle even further.

The Norway man joined QPR on loan from Fulham in the Janaury transfer window. He’s since excelled at the club and has already hinted at a permanent switch, with a year left on his Craven Cottage contract.

Having been exiled from Parker’s Premier League squad this season, a permanent stay for Lemina in the middle of the park could further dent Johansen’s position in the side which could in turn push a permanent move to QPR further to fruition.

He arrived as a replacement for Tom Carroll who was sidelined for three months back in January. Since, Johansen has featured nine times in the Championship for QPR and scored one goal.

Fans have quickly grown to love the Norway international – he brings a range of passing that the midfield have lacked in some years, with his class and experience shining through during QPR’s upturn in form.

Warburton has only lost twice with Johansen in the line up. He alongside Sam Field and Charlie Austin both on loan from West Brom have given QPR some much needed firepower in the Championship, who now sit in 12th-place.

Jordy de Wijs in defence is another loan acquisition that’s prove fruitful, but Johansen and Austin are the real standouts and fans would love to see them both make their stays permanent.

With a year left on his contract though it’d likely take a transfer fee to make the move permanent. But Fulham might have no need for Johansen in the summer and could be willing to part ways at a cut-price.