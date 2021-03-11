Swindon Town hold an option to keep Brett Pitman this summer.

The Robins can extend his stay at the County Ground, as detailed on their official club website when he signed in September.

Pitman, who is 33 years old, joined the Robins on an initial one-year deal that is expiring at the end of this season.

The forward has chipped in with seven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this term and will play a key role in their fight for survival in League One.

He spent the last three seasons in League One with Portsmouth and has scored 42 goals in 99 games in all competitions for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Pitman started his career with AFC Bournemouth and scored 62 goals in 197 appearances for the Cherries during his first spell there.

He was then snapped up by Bristol City in August 2010 for a fee in the region of £1 million. He adapted well to life in the Championship with the Robins and bagged a combined 20 goals in his first two seasons at Ashton Gate.

He moved back to Bournemouth in 2012 in the third tier and was prolific to help them gain promotion to the Premier League in the space of three years. However, he left the Cherries in the top flight and joined Ipswich Town in 2015.

Pitman stayed at Portman Road for two years before signing for Portsmouth.

He now continues to score goals at this level for Swindon and they can keep him for longer if they want to.

