Premier League clubs have ‘contacted’ Tottenham Hotspur about Oliver Skipp, who is currently on loan at Championship leaders Norwich City.

Football Insider report that Norwich City have already made contact with Spurs regarding another season-long loan for the midfielder next time round.

As well as the Canaries, there’s also now a host of Premier League clubs vying to take the 20-year-old on loan next season, but it seems that Jose Mourinho is keen on keeping him.

Football Insider go on to report how Spurs have ‘knocked back’ the interest in Skipp, who has now featured 35 times in the Championship for Norwich City this season, scoring once.

That’s every game that Daniel Farke’s side have played in the Championship so far, and Skipp has played almost every minute of each.

He’s an all-round midfielder and very quickly into his Carrow Road loan deal, both Norwich and Spurs fans realised they had a top-quality player on their hands.

After a run of three Championship games without a win going into February, Norwich City have since racked up seven-straight wins to claim a 10-point lead at the top of the pile.

Brentford trail in 2nd with Swansea City in 3rd only on goal difference. But Norwich City’s job is far from done with 11 games of the season remaining.

Skipp has definitely been one of a handful of star players for Norwich this season – the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki have again been prolific, but Skipp has been the biggest revelation at the club this season.