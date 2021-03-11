Ipswich Town’s Allan Viral is on trial with Valenciennes, according to a report by TWTD.

The youngster will train with the French Ligue 2 side until Friday.

Viral, who is 19 years old, is also attracting interest from clubs in England and Italy right now.

His long-term future at Portman Road is up in the air and he will be looking to impress Valenciennes on trial and see if it leads to anything.

Viral is from Paris and linked up with Ipswich in 2018. He is currently on a scholarship deal and has not been offered a professional contract by the Tractor Boys yet.

He made his first-team debut for the East Anglian side in the EFL Trophy earlier this season against Gillingham and has since made one more senior appearance.

Viral has been a regular for Ipswich’s youth sides over the past couple of years but may head for the exit door this summer.

It is a new era at Portman Road with Paul Cook taking the reigns from Paul Lambert and their fans will be looking forward to the future under the ex-Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss.

He knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having guided Wigan to the Championship a couple of years ago and will be aiming to get Ipswich back to the second tier.