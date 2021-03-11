Speaking with Middlesbrough fan Yusuf Jamais for his ‘Yusuf Meets’ series on the club’s official website, midfielder George Saville revealed he believes he is having his best season at the club.

George Saville joined Middlesbrough from fellow Championship side Millwall back in 2018 on an initial loan, before arriving on a permanent deal the following summer for an undisclosed fee.

Over his Boro career he has scored a total of 10 goals in 105 league appearances and is the club’s joint-top contributor this season with an output of five goals and four assists and is level with winger Marvin Johnson.

Speaking to Yusuf Jamais, Saville revealed that he thought he was having his best campaign in a Middlesbrough shirt since arriving two and a half years ago and he puts this down to consistency and playing in his natural position of central midfield.

“This season has probably been my best one,” he said.

“The first season under Pulis I came in a bit later, it was about six or eight games in so it took me a while to find my feet.

“I was playing different positions under Pulis, I was playing left wing-back, left-back, left mid so I think consistency this year has been the key for me.

“Obviously the gaffer is playing me in a role I enjoy and I’ve done quite well in that role this season.”

The Teessiders have a plethora of options in the centre of the park with Saville competing for a starting position with the likes of captain Jonny Howson, summer signing Sam Morsy, as well as Marcus Tavernier and Paddy McNair, although the latter has been utilised primarily in defence under manager Neil Warnock so far this season.

The five players have been used in rotation, but Saville started alongside Howson and Morsy in Boro’s last game at Swansea City and impressed against Steve Cooper’s side.

The Northern Ireland international will be hoping to keep his place in Middlesbrough’s next outing when they face Stoke City at the Riverside on Saturday.