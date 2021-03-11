Erik Alonso’s prospective takeover of Derby County must wait until the bid from Derventio Holdings is ‘deemed legally void’ by the club.

Current owner Mel Morris has set a final deadline for Sheikh Khaled and Derventio Holdings to finalise their takeover of Derby County.

It’s been a season in the making but has constantly run into hurdles along the way, with the Rams having reportedly been on the brink of administration at the start of the year.

Last night, The Athletic reported that Alonso, 29, was in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take ‘full control’ of Derby County, just a few weeks after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

He worked as an adviser to Dejphon Chansiri at Hillsborough, but would leave amid controversy before striking up a £25million bid to buyout the club.

It failed, and now Sky Sports say Alonso sees Derby County as the ‘perfect target’.

Sky Sports also report that Morris has delivered a ‘final deadline’ to Derventio Holdings – after which he’ll look into opposing bids.

“Morris is unable to pursue any other bids, until such time when the contract with Derventio is deemed legally void,” writes Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

Alonso is not the only bidder in the race though – the report also explains how there’s an American bidder in the race.

Earlier in the season, Michael Dell of MSD Holdings were reported to have been pumping money into Derby County – but whether they’re the ‘American bidders’ remains unknown.