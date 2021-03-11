Norwich City will sign Burnley loanee Ben Gibson should they gain promotion to the Premier League.

The deal ‘will become permanent’ if Daniel Farke’s side return to the top flight this season, as detailed on their official club website when he joined in September last year.

Gibson, who is 28 years old, linked up with the Canaries on an initial loan deal and has since made 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

Norwich are currently top of the Championship and are 10 points clear of Watford in 2nd.

Gibson knows what it takes to get promoted having helped former club Middlesbrough go up in 2016.

He started his career at Boro and went on to play 203 appearances for them, as well as having loan spells away as a youngster at Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers.

The ex-England youth international was lured away from the Riverside Stadium by Burnley in August 2018. However, his time at Turf Moor hasn’t worked out.

He has played just six times for the Clarets since his move to Lancashire and was allowed to depart for Norwich in the last summer transfer window.

Gibson has slotted in nicely at Carrow Road and is a decent option for them. The Canaries are well on course for promotion to the Premier League and bringing him in on a permanent basis in the process will be a boost going into the big time next term.

They have to get over the line first but Farke’s side will take some stopping.

