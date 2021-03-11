Sunderland have an option to extend Benji Kimpioka’s deal by a further 12 months this summer.

The attacker penned a new one-year contract in October last year and could stick around for another season, as detailed in a report by the Chronicle Live.

Kimpioka, who is 21 years old, had a stand-off with the Black Cats last summer when his previous contract expired but eventually committed to the League One promotion hopefuls.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the youngster as he has been out injured but he returned to Under-23’s action against rivals Newcastle United this week.

Kimpioka started his career in the youth ranks at IK Sirius but moved to England four years ago to join Sunderland.

The Sweden Under-21 international was tipped for a bright future with the Black Cats and went on to make his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy fixture in September 2018 against Stoke City.

Kimpioka has since gone onto play 14 times and will be aiming for more game time once he is ready to return.

He may find it hard to break into Lee Johnson’s side right now as they hunt down a promotion to the Championship.

However, the option is there to keep him for another season this summer and it wouldn’t be a bad move if they did. He gives them more options and depth in attacking areas.