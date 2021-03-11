QPR boss Mark Warburton has outlined his need for ‘pace’ in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton started to outline his summer transfer plans at QPR and stated his desire to add some more pace to his side.

The departure of Bright Osayi-Samuel in Janaury was a huge dent to QPR’s attacking firepower. They’ve not lacked in his absence – quite the opposite – but they do lack a burst of pace now and then.

“Bright brought us that attribute of pace, which is so vital to many teams,” Warburton explained. “We’ll probably have to look at it in the summer.”

Stepping up into the Osayi-Samuel role is former Arsenal man Chris Willock. He’s now featured 26 times in the Championship this season, scoring once

He’s largely played a back-up role under Warburton but has shown glimpses of a fantastic player.

“Chris is a very talented player,” Warburton continued. “He just needs – and he won’t mind me saying this – to have that mindset of how you can impact games rather than be on the periphery.

“When he does that and gets in the game he’s a very, very talented ball player. Physically he’s quick and powerful as well.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from Chris and I was delighted with his contribution. It was also the first time that he’s played 80-plus minutes for a long time.”

Warburton has used Willock sparingly – often to the annoyance of fans who want to see him in the line-up every matchday.

He’s started the last two outings which have both ended up in wins, having been on hand to set-up Ilias Chair for the winning goal v Wycombe last time out – Willock’s third assist of the season.

With Warburton hoping to add some pace in the summer then, it could make way for a number of players who perhaps aren’t blessed with all that much pace.

One man who could face a contested summer is Lyndon Dykes. The man brought in from Livingston over the summer has endured a torrid first season in West London, having managed just one goal from open play all season.

With Charlie Austin looking likely to seal a permanent move, Dykes could well find himself on the move next season be it a loan move or even a permanent sale.

QPR could do worse than cut their losses on the Scot and with Warburton eyeing some pace, it could easily see Dykes exchanged for a player more alike Osayi-Samuel or Willock.