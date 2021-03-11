Brentford hold the option to keep Luke Daniels for a further 12 months this summer.

The Bees can decide to extend his deal by another year if they want to, as detailed on their official club website when he signed a new contract in January 2020.

Daniels, who is 33 years old, has been a useful back-up option for the London club since joining in 2017.

He provides reliable cover for David Raya and is a player who can be trusted if called upon.

Read: Arsenal ‘locked’ in talks with Brentford-linked striker

Thomas Frank’s side have a decision to make on whether to keep him at the club for next season or let him leave for more first-team opportunities.

Daniels rocked up at Brentford four years ago and has since made 36 appearances in all competitions.

He is an experienced goalkeeper in the Football League and has played over 250 games.

The stopper started out at West Bromwich Albion and had various loan spells away from the Hawthorns at Motherwell, Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Rochdale, Bristol Rovers and Southend United.

Read: Brentford defender ‘remains an option’ for Aston Villa this summer

Daniels left the Baggies on a permanent basis in 2014 and spent three years as the first choice at Scunthorpe United in League One.

He left departed the Iron for a move to Brentford and has been with the Bees since.

They have the option to keep him for another year and it will be interesting to see if they exercise it.

Should Brentford keep Daniels?