Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on the future of Jason Pearce at the club.

The experienced defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Pearce, who is 33 years old, has been a regular for the Addicks since his move to the Valley from Wigan Athletic in 2016.

His long-term future with the London club is hanging in the balance right now.

Charlton need to decide whether they want him to stick around for longer or let him leave for nothing. He adds more experience and depth to their defensive department but his situation may depend on what league they are playing in next season.

The removal of the League One salary cap does however give them more freedom with their dealings and means they are in a better position to offer contract extensions.

Pearce started his career at Portsmouth but didn’t make a first-team appearance for them until he returned in 2011 after leaving for a spell at AFC Bournemouth.

He played 44 times for Pompey in the Championship before Leeds United lured him away.

The defender left Elland Road after a couple of seasons and spent a year-and-a-half with Wigan Athletic. He made 49 appearances for the Latics in all competitions before Charlton signed him five years ago.

Pearce helped the Addicks gain promotion in 2019 and is looking to do the same again this year. However, they need to decide whether to keep him this summer.

Should Charlton keep Pearce?