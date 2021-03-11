Former Nottingham Forest player Matthew Bondswell is poised to return to England.

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign him, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Bondswell, who is 18 years old, has been playing in Germany for RB Leipzig but is on his way back to the UK now.

The Daily Mail has also suggested that Premier League trio Leeds United, Chelsea and West Ham have held an interest in signing him too but it is Newcastle who are poised to win the race for his signature.

Bondswell is from Nottingham and joined Forest’s academy in 2010 before rising up through their youth ranks. He was tipped for a bright future during his time on the books of their academy but was lured away from the City Ground in 2018 by Leipzig.

The England youth international hasn’t played for the Bundesliga sides’ first-team but spent the first-half of this season out on loan in Holland at FC Dordrecht to get some experience.

He played seven times for the Dutch second tier side but had his loan cut short in January.

The former Forest man is now on his way home with Newcastle looking to tie up a deal.

Steve Bruce’s men are currently fighting for their lives in the Premier League and may see Bondswell as a useful player for the future.