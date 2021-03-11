Former Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso is reportedly in talks to take ‘full control’ of Derby County.

The Athletic reported last night that the Spanish businessman was in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take over at Pride Park.

It comes just a few weeks after he left Sheffield Wednesday, announcing his departure via Twitter before launching a £25million bid to buy the Hillsborough club.

It was hastily rejected by Chansiri. But now Alonso could be heading to one of Wednesday’s Championship rivals in Derby County.

Adding more insight to the matter, The Telegraph’s John Percy tweeted this last night:

On #dcfc takeover: will be resolved early next week on whether Bin Zayed International can finally close a deal they insist to be committed to (the last 4 months or so suggest it’s unlikely). At least 3 parties, including Erik Alonso, waiting in the wings. The saga continues.. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) March 10, 2021

Reports from Sky Sports last night claimed that current Derby owner Mel Morris has set a deadline for the previously standing bid from Khaled’s UK business Derventio Holdings to be finalised.

That bid has been in the works all season. But it’s constantly run into hurdles and the longer it draws out, the more unlikely it looks to go through.

But as Percy writes, Sheikh Khaled’s bid will be ‘resolved next week’. Alonso though isn’t the only party ‘waiting in the wings’ – Percy claims there’s at least two others.

Bin Zayed International (BZI) is the investment arm of Sheikh Khaled, who is also related to Sheikh Mansour at Manchester City.

Derby County fans have been waiting all season for some good news regarding their ownership but now, with Alonso entering the frame, it’s becoming a mess.

Whether or not Alonso can be trusted after his Sheffield Wednesday antics remains to be seen, and whether he actually has the funding to take control of the club is also a mystery.