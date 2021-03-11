Steven Pressley has admitted he is interested in the Aberdeen job.

The former Football League boss told the The Essential Scottish Football Podcast that he is keen on managing the club he supported growing up.

The Dons are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Derek McInnes and are not short of options.

Pressley, who is 47 years old, has been out of the game since parting company with Carlisle United in November 2019.

Read: Aberdeen could consider ex-Derby County, Nottingham Forest boss

He has told The Essential Scottish Football Podcast: “I would fancy the Aberdeen job, of course. I have said on a number of occasions I was an Aberdeen supporter growing up.

“It’s a club that’s got very good young players which have been very prominent in my managerial tenures, developing young players, developing a young, energetic squad.

“They have a terrific support and you can create an intensity in the stadium. Of course, it’s a job I would very much consider and one I think I would be suited for. It’s a really exciting opportunity for somebody.”

The former Rangers, Hearts and Celtic defender started his managerial career with Falkirk before getting the Coventry City job in 2013. He spent two years with the Sky Blues under difficult circumstances whilst they were in League One.

Read: Ex-Hull City, Wigan Athletic man wants the Aberdeen job

He then moved on in 2015 and had a year-long spell at Fleetwood Town after briefly working as a scout with Southampton after his departure from Coventry.

Pressley was appointed at Pafos in 2018 and spent seven months in Cyprus before returning to the UK.

His last managerial stint came in League Two at Carlisle and he won 34% of games with the Cumbrian side before they sacked him over a year ago now.