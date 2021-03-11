Former Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso is in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take control of Derby County.

The Athletic reported the news last nigh that the 29-year-old Alonso was in talks to take ‘full control’ of Derby County, who’ve seen their Sheikh Khaled takeover stall throughout the season.

Alonso was working as one of two advisers to Dejphon Chansiri at Sheffield Wednesday. But he left earlier in the season, before launching a speculative bid to buy the club.

Now though, he’s turned his attentions to Derby County. The Rams have been on the verge of a takeover throughout the campaign but have seen Sheikh Khaled’s bid run into problems throughout.

It looks increasingly likely that Khaled’s deal is falling through. Now though, Alonso could come into the picture to give Derby County a fresh start.

But not all Sheffield Wednesday fans have given him a good review – see what some of these Owls fans had to say on Twitter about Alonso at Derby County: