Former Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso is in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take control of Derby County.

The Athletic reported the news last nigh that the 29-year-old Alonso was in talks to take ‘full control’ of Derby County, who’ve seen their Sheikh Khaled takeover stall throughout the season.

Alonso was working as one of two advisers to Dejphon Chansiri at Sheffield Wednesday. But he left earlier in the season, before launching a speculative bid to buy the club.

Now though, he’s turned his attentions to Derby County. The Rams have been on the verge of a takeover throughout the campaign but have seen Sheikh Khaled’s bid run into problems throughout.

It looks increasingly likely that Khaled’s deal is falling through. Now though, Alonso could come into the picture to give Derby County a fresh start.

But not all Sheffield Wednesday fans have given him a good review – see what some of these Owls fans had to say on Twitter about Alonso at Derby County:

Rather take a chance on Alonso that stick with Chansiri. Let’s be honest things can’t get much worse. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) March 10, 2021

Wasn’t he in cahoots with Matt Southall in the deal. Sorry #dcfc but I wouldn’t want to be you — Jon Wakefield (@jon_wakefield) March 10, 2021

😂😂 unlucky — James Hall (@jehall84) March 10, 2021

Very bad.i hope this deal falls through for derbys sake — owl (@owlwawaw) March 10, 2021