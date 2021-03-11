Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw penned an open letter to fans yesterday, after his pre-contract move to Celtic was finalised.

It brings an end to a saga that shouldn’t have been one – Shaw’s Sheffield Wednesday contract is out in the summer and Celtic have been chasing him for a while.

A deal was supposedly agreed upon, but no formal finalisation was reported by either club. Now though, Celtic have confirmed the move but Sheffield Wednesday have opened up an investigation into it.

Either way, Shaw wrote a letter to fans which went down well with the majority of fans, and fellow Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Waldock took to Twitter to share a farewell message:

Been an absolute pleasure shawy. Gunna miss you bro 😢proud of ya❤️@LiamShawww https://t.co/3FBJ9zN3n6 — Liam Waldock (@liam_waldock8) March 10, 2021

Waldock, 20, signed a professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday in 2017. He’s since made just one appearance in the League Cup for his side, working up the ranks alongside Shaw.

The 19-year-old Shaw is largely regarded as one of, if not the most talented youngster to come out of the club in the past few seasons.

He’s a hardened midfielder who won’t shy away from a tackle, and that should stand him in good stead when he heads for Scotland in the summer.

Shaw currently has 20 first-team appearances to his name. He’s made 15 Championship appearances so far this season and scored one goal, in what’s been a huge struggle for the club as a whole.

They sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table with a seven-point gap to safety, and the visit of league leaders Norwich City to contend this weekend.