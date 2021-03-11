Wayne Jacobs will not be joining Sheffield Wednesday’s coaching staff, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The former Owls’ left-back has been linked with a return to Hillsborough as a coach.

Jacobs, who is 54 years old, played with their new boss Darren Moore at Bradford City.

However, he will not be linking back up with him in South Yorkshire as things stand.

Sheffield Wednesday have already brought in Jamie Smith as assistant manager and Paul Williams as first team coach to work with Moore.

It was Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder who sparked rumours Jacobs could join up as well. The Blades man said in a press conference: “Big Mooro, you’re putting our friendship at risk! And my mate Wayne Jacobs, who I knew since we played for Sheffield Boys, who’s his pal and might go in there with him… You’re putting our relationship at risk!”

Jacobs is from Sheffield and started his career at Wednesday before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

Hull City came calling in in 1988 and he spent five years in East Yorkshire, making over 100 appearances for the Tigers.

He had a year-long stint at Rotherham United before joining Bradford and stayed at Valley Parade for 11 years before ending his career at FC Halifax.

Jacobs hung up his boots in 2006 and has since worked as a coach with the Bantams. He also worked under Moore at West Brom but will not be joining former club Sheffield Wednesday.