Gary Roberts has announced his retirement from playing, as per his Twitter page (see tweet below).

He has decided to hang up his boots after taking the first-team coach role at Ipswich Town.

Roberts, who is 36 years old, left Accrington Stanley to reunite with former boss Paul Cook at the backroom staff at Portman Road.

He has now decided to call time on his playing career and focus on coaching.

Roberts made over 600 appearances in his playing career and started out in non-league before getting promoted to the Football League with Accrington in 2006. He was then signed by Ipswich but only spent a year there.

Huddersfield Town came calling in 2018 and he bagged 39 goals for the Terriers over four years.

He spent the 2012/13 season with Swindon in League One and scored four goals in 44 games for the Robins before moving back up north with Chesterfield. The former left-sided midfielder then ventured back down south with Pompey and helped the Hampshire side win the League Two title in 2017.

He left Fratton Park for Wigan and impressed with the North West outfit, helping them win the League One title in his first season at the club.

Roberts left the DW Stadium earlier in this campaign and played for Welsh outfit Bala Town before moving back to Accrington.

He is now looking forward to his new role back at Ipswich.