Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas claims that Derby County owner Mel Morris has given a ‘final deadline’ to Derventio Holdings regarding their prospective takeover of the club.

Derventio Holdings is the investment company headed by Sheikh Khaled. His takeover of the Rams has been in the works all season but now it looks to be in doubt, with a competing takeover now in the frame.

Erik Alonso – a former adviser at Sheffield Wednesday – was last night said to be in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take full control of Derby County.

Now, Sky Sports’ Thomas reports that Morris has set a deadline for Derventio Holdings’ offer, with Alonso’s bid ‘waiting in the wings subject to EFL approval’.

Alonso, 29, was at Hillsborough during this season. He started the campaign as one of two advisers to Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri but would leave early this year.

He announced his departure via Twitter before launching a speculative bid to take control of the Owls – the bid was quickly rejected by Chansiri.

The Athletic were the first to report Alonso’s interest in taking over Derby County. But it’s a strange move from the 29-year-old who seems desperate to land any sort of Championship club.

His offer to Chansiri was believed to be in the region of £25million. It would’ve been laughed off by the Sheffield Wednesday owner, but how much he’s taking to Derby County remains to be seen.

For Derby County fans it’s another twist in the tale that keeps an air of uncertainty forever hovering above their head, and for Wayne Rooney he needs to block the outside noise, and ready for the visit of Millwall on Saturday.