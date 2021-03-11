Huddersfield Town are at risk of losing QPR-linked playmaker Alex Pritchard for nothing in the summer transfer window.

As it stands, the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster could become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Terriers hold the option to extend Pritchard’s stay by a further 12 months. However, given his struggles at the John Smith’s Stadium, question marks surround his future with the club.

During the January transfer window, Pritchard was linked with a move away from Huddersfield Town. Championship rivals QPR were said keen on the 26-year-old playmaker as they looked to add some creative force to their ranks.

Reports from Football League World claimed earlier in 2021 that Pritchard is likely to leave Huddersfield at some point this year.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Rs look to reignite their winter interest in Pritchard.

The former England youth international has previously worked with QPR boss Mark Warburton. Warburton signed the attacking midfielder during his time with Brentford, bringing him to Griffin Park on loan.

Pritchard starred with the Bees, netting 12 goals and laying on seven assists in 47 games.

Following his time with Brentford, Pritchard then spent time with West Brom (loan) and Norwich City before linking up with Huddersfield in January 2018.

