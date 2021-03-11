Luton Town are running the risk of losing star defender Sonny Bradley for nothing at the end of the season.

As it stands, the Hatters captain will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Bradley’s current deal at Kenilworth Road expires this summer, meaning he is available on a free transfer. Nathan Jones revealed last week that discussions are ongoing with some players over new deals, acknowledging that there are decisions to make over the futures of certain players.

Jones failed to mention the names of any players currently in talks, including Bradley. The centre-back is one of the more notable out of contract players and reportedly attracted interest from Preston North End in January.

Should Luton opt against offering Bradley a new deal or if an agreement over new terms can not be reached, the Lilywhites’ January target could be available for nothing.

On a free transfer, the 29-year-old would be a shrewd acquisition for Preston or any other Championship side.

Bradley has bags of Football League experience under his belt. He has enjoyed notable stints with Crawley Town and Plymouth Argyle before joining Luton in 2018.

A strong and commanding leader at the back, Bradley has been a key player for the Hatters since joining. Across all competitions, the Hull-born defender has played 123 times for the club, scoring on three occasions.

