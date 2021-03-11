The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said on Twitter (see tweet below) that Noel Hunt was meant to join Salford City’s coaching staff but a deal “didn’t happen”.

Was meant to join and then didn’t happen … https://t.co/v1nydeTWBY — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 10, 2021

Upon the confirmation of Richie Wellens’ departure for Salford City, it seemed his Swindon Town assistant Noel Hunt would follow him to the Peninsula Stadium.

Reports claimed Hunt was set to do so, but a switch to the League Two materialise.

Now, it has been claimed by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that the former Leeds United and Reading player was “meant to join” the Ammies, only for a deal to bizarrely fail to materialise.

Despite the frequent links with a Wellens reunion, Hunt has remained out of work since then.

More recently, Hunt has been linked with a return to coaching with League One side Ipswich Town. Former Wigan Athletic Paul Cook has been named as the Tractor Boys’ new manager and Hunt is rumoured to be on his radar as he looks to build his backroom staff.

Hunt spent time at Portman Road during his playing career, featuring 12 times for the East Anglian side. In the process, the Irishman netted three goals and laid on one assist.

It awaits to be seen if the reason behind Hunt’s switch to Salford failed to materialise. Wellens’ side currently sit in 9th place in League Two, four points away from the play-off spots.

With Ipswich reportedly eyeing up a coaching role for Hunt, it will be interesting to see if he makes a return to coaching with Cook following a stint out of the game.