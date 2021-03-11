Speaking with Football Insider, former Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City boss Alex McLeish has revealed he previously tried to sign Watford’s loaned out star Craig Dawson.

Dawson has been under the limelight in recent week, becoming a key part of David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham side.

After joining the Hammers on loan from Watford in the summer, the 30-year-old initially struggled to get into the side. However, he has played an important role in Moyes’ success at the London Stadium.

In Premier League games Dawson has played in, West Ham have lost just twice out of 12 games. In the process, the centre-back has found the back of the net three times.

Now, it has been revealed that the earlier stages of his career could have panned out very differently. Currently out of work manager Alex McLeish has revealed he previously tried to sign Dawson.

Speaking with Football Insider, the Scot opened up on his attempt saying he thinks it was during his short stint with Nottingham Forest. Here’s what he had to say:

“Craig’s proved to be a wonderful professional. He’s had a tremendous career.

“I tried to get him a few years ago. I think it was at Forest, and Dawson was a player who was on a lot of people’s radars at the time.

“He’s evolved, at 30-years-old, a fabulous guy and at the peak of his career now. When you’re a defender, you’ve still got the legs. He’s obviously now got the knowledge and he’s got a combination of both.”

Prior to his spell at the City Ground, McLeish also spent time with Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

Now starring in the top-flight, speculation is circulating the chances of a potential permanent move to West Ham. Moyes has stated his interest in a long-term deal, so it will be interesting to see how that situation pans out in the run-up to the summer window.