According to a report from Football League World, Rochdale starlet Kwadwo Baah is attracting fresh Premier League interest from West Ham United.

The 18-year-old attacker has enjoyed a thoroughly successful breakthrough campaign under Brian Barry-Murphy’s management.

Baah’s performances have attracted interest from clubs at a higher level, with a January move reportedly collapsing. Premier League giants Manchester City were rumoured to be keen on signing the Rochdale starlet, but a move failed to materialise.

Now, reports have emerged claiming the Dale youngster is attracting fresh interest from another Premier League club.

As per a report from Football League World, high-flying West Ham United are eyeing up a move for Baah. The report states that the Hammers are keeping tabs on the Stuttgart-born youngster ahead of a potential summer swoop.

At just 18, Baah looks to be a top talent for the future. He already has a good amount of senior experience under his belt and will be looking to further and continue his development.

Across all competitions, the former Crystal Palace youth player has played 26 times for Rochdale this season. In the process, Baah has found the back of the net on three occasions.

The youngster has also chipped in with two assists, playing through the middle and on either the left or right-wing.

With West Ham reportedly showing interest, the League One side could have a battle on their hands if they want to keep Baah on the books.

