Liam Shaw penned an open letter to Sheffield Wednesday fans earlier today, after the news of his pre-contract move to Celtic would be investigated by the Owls.

The 19-year-old will join Celtic following the expiry of his Sheffield Wednesday contract in the summer. But the Owls will investigate into the deal as to ‘consider if there are any further steps available to protect the club’s interest’.

A statement regarding the investigation was released by the club earlier today and was met with a mixed reaction from fans – as has Shaw’s open letter to supporters.

Shaw is a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan, and a product of the side’s youth academy. He’s been one of the club’s brightest young players this season but his decision to join Celtic has angered a section of fans.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are critical of Shaw’s commitment to his ‘lifelong’ club, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter:

Find all these messages to Liam Shaw proper cringey. Maybe I'm bitter but you don't congratulate a lad than ran from his boyhood club at the first bit of interest. #swfc — Joseph (@Giuseppee925) March 10, 2021

Offer you couldn’t turn down? If you support Wednesday and was born in Sheffield etc and you play for you’re boyhood club wouldn’t that be the thing you want? Anyways enjoy Celtic 👍 — lewisrusby (@lewisrusby1) March 10, 2021

Typically crafted non-statement, statement.. clearly not by Liam Shaw. Meaningless but clears the way ( and no doubt his conscience ) for this departure.Could be another George Hirst…who's career has nose dived to obscurity since "taking advice from family ". — BiffBosh (@BiffBosh) March 10, 2021

Tbh i can’t understand it, you won’t get near their first team for a few years but good luck to ya 👍🏽 — Nicholas James (@SWFCNick) March 10, 2021

https://twitter.com/jordsswfc67/status/1369755168607240197?s=20