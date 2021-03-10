Liam Shaw penned an open letter to Sheffield Wednesday fans earlier today, after the news of his pre-contract move to Celtic would be investigated by the Owls.

The 19-year-old will join Celtic following the expiry of his Sheffield Wednesday contract in the summer. But the Owls will investigate into the deal as to ‘consider if there are any further steps available to protect the club’s interest’.

A statement regarding the investigation was released by the club earlier today and was met with a mixed reaction from fans – as has Shaw’s open letter to supporters.

READ: Erik Alonso linked with Derby County takeover

Shaw is a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan, and a product of the side’s youth academy. He’s been one of the club’s brightest young players this season but his decision to join Celtic has angered a section of fans.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are critical of Shaw’s commitment to his ‘lifelong’ club, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/jordsswfc67/status/1369755168607240197?s=20