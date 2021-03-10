Derby County drew 0-0 at Barnsley in the Championship tonight.

Derby County put up a good fight against the league’s form side Barnsley. The Tykes went into tonight sitting in 6th-place of the Championship table after seven-straight wins, whilst Derby had not won in three.

That rune extends to four but Wayne Rooney will be please with the point. One man stood out as playing particularly poorly for the Rams tonight though – Lee Gregory.

READ: ‘Don’t like the smell of this’ – Derby County fans react to takeover twist

The 32-year-old joined Derby County on loan from Stoke City in the last transfer window. Early signs were positive but the Englishman’s quickly coming under scrutiny for the amount of chances he misses.

He missed some golden opportunities to claim what would’ve been a huge win on the road for Derby, who now sit in 18th-place of the Championship table with seven points separating them form the drop zone.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Gregory’s performance tonight: