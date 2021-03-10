Derby County drew 0-0 at Barnsley in the Championship tonight.

Derby County put up a good fight against the league’s form side Barnsley. The Tykes went into tonight sitting in 6th-place of the Championship table after seven-straight wins, whilst Derby had not won in three.

That rune extends to four but Wayne Rooney will be please with the point. One man stood out as playing particularly poorly for the Rams tonight though – Lee Gregory.

The 32-year-old joined Derby County on loan from Stoke City in the last transfer window. Early signs were positive but the Englishman’s quickly coming under scrutiny for the amount of chances he misses.

He missed some golden opportunities to claim what would’ve been a huge win on the road for Derby, who now sit in 18th-place of the Championship table with seven points separating them form the drop zone.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Gregory’s performance tonight:

Hope Gregory doesn’t play again this season. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) March 10, 2021

Good point, couldve been 3 another day. Roos and Mengi good, Gregory not a lot to show for the effort. Would Stretton have been able to run behind better than our starting strikers? — Mitch (@Palmo_Mitch) March 10, 2021

Roos and Mengi really good today. Edmundson worked very well in midfield but lacks control with the ball at his feet. Gregory had an absolute stinker with a awful touch when he was through in the first half and missing the 1v1 in the second. Lucky not to give away a pen #dcfc — Big Joey (@Joe43534774) March 10, 2021

Must admit Lee Gregory is worse than I thought #dcfc — Andy Sutton (@rooybears) March 10, 2021

How has a championship striker in Gregory not finished that first time.. #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) March 10, 2021