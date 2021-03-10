One of Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri’s former Advisers, Erik Alonso, is in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take control of Derby County.

The Athletic reports that the 29-year-old is in talks to take ‘full control’ of Derby County – just two months after his Sheffield Wednesday departure.

Alonso worked as one of Chansiri’s advisers at the club up until January. He announced his immediate exit from the club via Twitter and soon after launched a bid to take control of the club.

READ: Sheff Wednesday transfer round-up: Day of reckoning dawns as clear-out commences

Chansiri knocked back the offer. But now Alonso is looking into Championship rivals Derby County, who’ve seen the takeover of Sheikh Khaled stall throughout the season.

The news has obviously shook a lot of Derby and Wednesday fans, but from a Derby fan’s point of view it all seems a bit suspicious given his chequered past at Hillsborough.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the news: