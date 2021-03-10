One of Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri’s former Advisers, Erik Alonso, is in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take control of Derby County.

The Athletic reports that the 29-year-old is in talks to take ‘full control’ of Derby County – just two months after his Sheffield Wednesday departure.

Alonso worked as one of Chansiri’s advisers at the club up until January. He announced his immediate exit from the club via Twitter and soon after launched a bid to take control of the club.

Chansiri knocked back the offer. But now Alonso is looking into Championship rivals Derby County, who’ve seen the takeover of Sheikh Khaled stall throughout the season.

The news has obviously shook a lot of Derby and Wednesday fans, but from a Derby fan’s point of view it all seems a bit suspicious given his chequered past at Hillsborough.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

Don’t like the smell of this at all, no evidence this guy has any money so could be fronting up money for someone else. — Andrew Woodman (@AndrewWoodman) March 10, 2021

Oh no — George (@dcfcGeorge_) March 10, 2021

Well it's safe to say we won't have a club this time next year. https://t.co/n1RpJkwx3q — L (@LLJM__) March 10, 2021

Anyone know much about this chap? Interesting that it seems we have indeed moved on from BZI, hopefully this time we don't see as many NDA's that keep fans in the dark. https://t.co/76lfWUmc52 — Rams Group (@GroupRams) March 10, 2021

If this is the same bloke that was at Sheff Wed, please no… #dcfcfans https://t.co/9EihB3O2H7 — Joe 🐏 (@joedcfcsmith15) March 10, 2021

So the person who advises Chansiri? Ohhhhh can we please not. https://t.co/eMwdzWTupZ — Ewan Valentine (@Ewan_Valentine) March 10, 2021