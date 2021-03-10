Erik Alonso – a former adviser to Dejphon Chansiri at Sheffield Wednesday – is in talks to takeover rival Championship club Derby County.

The Athletic reports that the Spanish businessman formerly of Sheffield Wednesday is in ‘advanced negotiations’ regarding a ‘full takeover’ of Derby County.

It comes after a season of uncertainty for the Rams after seeing the takeover of Sheikh Khaled stall, leaving the club embargoed through much of Janaury and struggling to pay its staff on time.

Alonso, 29, was working as an adviser to Chansiri at the start of the season. He alongside another adviser named Amadeu Paixao were the two in by Chansiri’s side, but Alonso would leave amid controversy.

He took to Twitter to announce his departure from the club earlier in the season, before launching a failed bid to buy the club from Chansiri.

Writing on the takeover of Sheikh Khaled, The Athletic’s Ryan Conway explained that ‘that deal did not progress as planned, presenting an opportunity for talks between Alonso and Derby owner Mel Morris’.

On the pitch, both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday continue to struggle at the foot of the Championship – Wayne Rooney takes his side to Barnsley tonight with his side sitting in 19th, and Wednesday in 23rd.

Relegation fears are quickly becoming overwhelming for Wednesday fans and the news of Alonso’s prospective takeover of Derby County will no doubt spark debate.

He was seen as a victim of Chansiri’s rule but cast a negative light over himself with his failed bid to buy the club following his departure, but he could yet end up at Derby County.