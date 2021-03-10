According to The Daily Gazette, Colchester United could be without their two best goalkeepers this weekend when they face Grimsby Town at Blundell Park this Saturday evening.

Experienced goalkeeper Dean Gerken is naturally Colchester’s number one between the sticks, but the former Bristol City and Ipswich Town shot stopper is out of action due to a back problem at the moment. The 35-year old has missed the U’s last three games through injury.

Shamal George has had to step in and deputise for Gerken in recent weeks, replacing him on two occasions off the substitutes bench and starting the others the veteran has had to sit out.

But in their most recent game against Harrogate Town, Colchester succumbed to a 3-0 defeat and to make matters worse there were fears as George took a painful knock to his shoulder, colliding with opposition striker Josh March.

March was taken off through an injury of his own after the clash, whereas George went down upon impact and was visibly hurt throughout the 90 minutes, even going down again later in the game.

Speaking after the loss, interim coach Wayne Brown admitted the goalkeeper is finding it tough and that he can only hope he available for the trip to Grimsby in a few days time.

“Sham’s struggling, to be fair,” he said.

“He’s got a shoulder injury and he took a big bang in the first half.

“He stayed on the pitch and saw it through and he’s another one we’ll assess in the coming days and see how that settles down.”

If both Gerken and George are injured for Saturday, youngster Callum Coulter could be given his professional debut, which will be a real baptism of fire for the 20-year-old, especially as all points becoming more and more vital as Colchester aim to distance themselves from the bottom three.