Speaking to iFollow Rovers, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray was quick to praise youngster John Buckley after his fine performances in the first-team.

Buckley was given his debut for Blackburn back in 2019 under Mowbray, coming on in the final 20 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-2 loss. He made one further appearance that same season.

However, he was used far more regularly the following campaign, playing 20 times in the Championship for Rovers, scoring once and assisting twice. He has already equalled his appearances from last season this time around, matching his goals tally in the process.

Buckley played a full 90 minutes for just the second time in his Blackburn career on Tuesday evening, with Mowbray’s side taking on Swansea City at Ewood Park in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the game, the Rovers boss spoke highly of the 21-year-old and predicted he will go right to the top.

“I think the future’s bright for John,” he said.

“I keep telling him to not get upset when he’s not playing because his career is coming and the future is coming for him.

“He’s training every day with good players and we know that he’s a very, very talented boy. That’s why he’s got a new contract.

“The future is bright for John Buckley and this football club because he’s such a talented boy.

“This boy will play in the Premier League in my opinion,” he prophesised.

He has started both of the club’s last two fixtures and has formed a strong footballing bond on the pitch alongside Bradley Dack and Tom Trybull. He is currently in direct competition with the duo for a place in the squad, as well as the likes of Lewis Travis, Corry Evans, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rothwell, and Jacob Davenport.

Buckley will be hoping to be involved from the off in Blackburn’s next game as they take on Brentford in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday evening. If results go their way they could jump into the top half of the Championship table with a victory.