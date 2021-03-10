Arsenal’s talks with Folarin Balogun are ‘ongoing’ at this stage, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 09.03.21, 18.11).

The striker is out of contract this summer and was linked with a move to Brentford last summer.

Balogun, who is 19 years old, was wanted by the Bees in July as they geared up for this season, as per a report at the time by Sky Sports, but a move to Thomas Frank’s side didn’t materialise in the end because Arsenal wanted £8 million.

He is currently due to become a free agent and is believed to be attracting plenty of interest. However, Arsenal are not giving up hope of losing him just yet and remain locked in discussions.

Read: Brentford defender ‘remains an option’ for Aston Villa this summer

Balogun has made six first-team appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side in all competitions this season and has scored twice in the Europa League. He may fancy his chances of getting more minutes elsewhere though.

The New York-born attacker has risen up through the youth ranks of the Gunners and signed his first professional contract in 2019. He has mainly been used in their youth sides so far in his career.

Read: Brentford, QPR and Luton Town target due to become free agent this summer

Brentford are battling for promotion to the Premier League and could see him as a potential target for the summer if they do go up. He would be a shrewd signing by the London club, especially on a free transfer, but he is likely to have a lot of options over the coming months.