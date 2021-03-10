Sunderland are looking to take Gateshead’s Danny Greenfield on trial, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are looking to bring him in for two weeks to see how he does.

Greenfield, who is 20 years old, has caught the eye of Lee Johnson’s side with some impressive performances in the National League North this term.

Sunderland are just waiting on clearance from the FA to allow them to get him in.

Greenfield spent time in the academy at Manchester United before moving to Barnsley.

He rose up through the ranks at Oakwell and represented the Tykes at Under-18 and Under-23 level before they decided to release him in the summer of 2019.

Greenfield had to weigh up his options and was eventually snapped up by Gateshead. He initially struggled for game time with the Heed in his first year and was loaned out to Matlock Town last season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since forced his way into Gateshead’s team and is being tipped for a bright future in the game now.

Sunderland are eager to take a look at him and it will be interesting to see what happens with this story.

The Black Cats are on fire in League One at the moment and won 2-0 against promotion rivals Portsmouth at Fratton Park last night.