Former Sunderland winger Lewis Morgan has signed a new deal with Inter Miami, as announced by their official club website.

The Scotland international has been tied down to a fresh contract by their new boss Phil Neville.

Morgan, who is 24 years old, made the move to America in January 2020 and scored five goals in 24 games in the last MLS season.

He has been linked with a return to the UK recently, with the Daily Mail reporting in late December that Reading, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest were keen. However, he is going nowhere.

Read: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss could be considered by Aberdeen

Morgan has said: “I appreciate the opportunity that the club gave to me as a player to come over here to a new league. Hopefully I was able to deliver some performances and repay some of that faith, and that’s something that I want to continue to do from here on out.”

He made his name at St Mirren as a youngster and went on to become a key player for the Buddies. He played 118 games for them altogether, scoring 29 goals along the way.

Celtic signed him on a long-term deal in January 2018 but immediately loaned him back out to St Mirren Park before he joined up with the Hoops that summer.

Read: Derby County appear to have signed highly-rated youngster

Morgan was loaned him out to Sunderland for the second half of the 2018/19 season due to a lack of game time with the Glasgow side and played 22 games for the Black Cats.

He was then sold by Celtic last year to Miami and will be staying in the MLS for their 2021 season.