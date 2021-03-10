According to Portsmouth News, Chelsea midfielder Pierre Ekwah is currently on trial at Pompey.

Two trialists participated in Portsmouth’s recent reserve game against Luton Town, one of which had previously been revealed as Manchester United’s Max Taylor. The other name had been kept under wraps until Portsmouth News’ recent announcement.

Pierre Ekwah is nearing the end of his current contract at Premier League giants Chelsea and was given the chance at a trial at Portsmouth on Tuesday.

He impressed in a midfield role alongside Ben Close, having ‘controlled’ proceedings and ‘caught the eye’ according to the report.

His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead in his career, with Ekwah also able to play in a central defensive role as well as in the centre of midfield. He is believed to be exploring his options ahead of becoming a free agent in the summer, but Portsmouth could certainly be an avenue to explore for the 19-year-old.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett was in the stands to watch the youngster in the reserves outing and will no doubt have a say in whether the club pursue a deal for him in the future.

Ekwah is capped at under-16s level for his native France and arrived at Stamford Bridge from French Ligue 1 side Nantes back in 2018.

Since then he has played five times for Chelsea’s U23 academy system in the Premier League 2 division and was an unused substitute in two of the three Papa John’s Trophy fixtures the club played earlier in the season.