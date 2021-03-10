As quoted by News at Den, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has given an injury update on first-team trio Murray Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Striker Tom Bradshaw has missed Millwall’s previous two games against Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers respectively due to an issue with his achilles, whereas both Maikal Kieftenbeld and Murray Wallace have been more long-term absentees for the club.

Kieftenbeld has had to sit out Millwall’s last seven outings with a hamstring problem and Wallace has been missing from the first-team picture since picking up an injury in the first game on 2021 two months ago, breaking his foot against Coventry City in the 2-1 loss at The Den.

Speaking to the press, the Lions boss Gary Rowett gave a positive update on the three players ahead of their trip to Derby County this weekend, advising they could be featuring over the course of the next few weeks.

“I think there’s a chance we’ll see Murray in the next three games. He’s making good progress,” he said.

“Depending on the scan results at the end of this week there is a chance we’ll see Maikel Kieftenbeld.

“I’d expect Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] to be available for the next game and after that it’s probably doubtful anyone else will be back before the international break. So it’s where we thought it was.”

Millwall fans will be looking forward to seeing the trio back in action in the hope of keeping their last dream of achieving a place in the play-offs alive.

In the short term they will be looking at getting the club back to winning ways after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at home to Blackburn last weekend, with goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher proving to be the difference on the day.

Coincidentally, they go into the game with Derby this Saturday in 11th position in the table, are 11 points off the play-off positions with 11 games left to play.