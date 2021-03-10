Middlesbrough currently have a total of eight players out on loan and plenty will be hoping to have their chance in the first-team next season.

Plenty of players have been given an opportunity to impress managers in pre-season over the years and in turn have been given a chance in the first-team once the season commences.

The likes of Lewis Wing, Hayden Coulson and Dael Fry are testament to that in recent campaigns at Middlesbrough, with the trio having gone on to play a huge part in senior squad after making the jump up from the academy.

With chances at a premium for youngsters at present, many have had to go out on loan in order to get valuable playing time under their belts.

Here are three Middlesbrough players currently out on loan who will be looking to break into the first-team picture next season.

1. Lewis Wing (Midfielder – On loan at Rotherham United)

The aforementioned Lewis Wing was used sporadically under Neil Warnock before departing due to the competition for places in the centre of midfield.

Sam Morsy, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier are all vying for a place in his position, but a strong showing out on loan at Rotherham could mean he earns a place back in the side.

2. Stephen Walker (Striker – On loan at Crewe Alexandra)

With contract talks in the balance for striker duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher there could be an opportunity for youngster Stephen Walker to step up to the plate.

Ideally Warnock would like to sign a forward who has experience in the division, but Walker could be used as back-up providing his loan at Crewe goes swimmingly and he impresses.

3. Dejan Stojanovic (Goalkeeper – On loan at St. Pauli)

The Macedonian U21 international was number one under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate for the majority of the campaign, but was sent out on loan after Marcus Bettinelli arrived on a loan deal of his own from Fulham.

However, the Englishman has been less than convincing in the Boro goal this season and Stojanovic could be given a second crack of the whip next season.