Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson claims Sheffield Wednesday are ‘in talks with a number of players over new contracts’.

Sheffield Wednesday stand to lose the bulk of their first-team squad in the summer. Darren Moore faces losing up to 16 players in the summer either through contract or loan expiration, but Howson has some good news for fans.

Writing in a live Q&A for Examiner Live today, Howson reported that the club are working to tie down a number of first-team players, but that one or two of the ‘top earners’ could depart:

Wednesday are in talks with a number of players over new contracts. I think some of the top earners like Rhodes will go. Possibly Westwood depending on what division the Owls are playing in next season. There needs to be a big clear-out. Things have gone stale and the squad needs a shake-up.

Jordan Rhodes has been linked with a return to Huddersfield Town this week. They alongside Cardiff City have an interest in the 31-year-old who’s never really got going in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

Westwood meanwhile has started to struggle with injuries and at 36-years-old, it seems the Wednesday favourite could be departing the club in the summer.

But that’ll give Moore a better platform to lay his Sheffield Wednesday foundations upon. But he first has a relegation battle to fight, with their next fixture against league leaders Norwich City this weekend.

It’s an almost insurmountable task for the Owls who’ve lost their last six Championship fixtures to find themselves seven points from safety.

An unlikely win v Norwich City could bring Wednesday to within one point of Rotherham United in 22nd, who now have three games in hand over Birmingham City in 21st and two over the Owls.