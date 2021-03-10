Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson has outlined how he expects Sheffield Wednesday to handle the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday face a perilous summer ahead. Be it preparing for League One or for another season of Championship football, Darren More is going to have his work cut out.

He’s set to lose the bulk of his first-team squad in mostly out-of-contract players, and a couple returning to their parent clubs.

But during a live Q&A from Examiner Live today, Howson stated that he doesn’t think the club will spend well this summer, and will instead turn their focus towards lowering he average age of the squad:

I don’t think Wednesday will spend millions and millions on rebuilding the squad in the summer. I can see Darren Moore looking to lower the average age of the squad and bring in younger players on loan using his contacts. Moore likes to work with younger players.

Sheffield Wednesday published their accounts for the 2018/19 season yesterday. It was met with widespread discussion with one of the standout points being their potential loss if they succumb to relegation.

The club stands to lose between £7 and £8million should they drop into League One this season, further cementing the likelihood of a lack of spending in the summer.

Howson believes that Wednesday will look for younger players to come in on loan to give Moore an immediate bolster should the majority of his players depart, with the former Doncaster Rovers boss having a good reputation as a youth coach.

These are some desperate times for Sheffield Wednesday. But as bad as the rest of the season may seem, the summer ahead should bring about a whole new look and feel to the club.