Following Port Vale’s 0-0 draw at home to Oldham Athletic on Tuesday evening, no players were made available to speak to the press.

Port Vale Manager Darrell Clarke has come out to explain that this was his decision and that no players would be giving interviews to the media for the foreseeable future.

The news comes after goalkeeper Scott Brown recently spoke out about the club’s recruitment policy in a open criticism aimed at the hierarchy.

In an interview with The Stoke Sentinel, Clarke confirmed the details and stated that he would continue to have his say in the media, but his players wouldn’t.

“I think take them out of the limelight and let them do their talking on the pitch, or at least try to do their talking on the pitch,” he said.

“I am happy to do more interviews, I am happy to do that and take the burden. But I think it is just best that they get on with the football.

“People can read into it what they want. Players are not experienced in the press. That is the nature of the beast.”

Clarke is continually attempting to revamp the playing side of the club in the hope of boosting themselves up the table and becoming promotion challengers in years to come.

The recent ban on interviews and ‘concentrating on doing their talking on the pitch’ comes at the same time as the club appointing new coach Andy Crosby into Clarke’s backroom staff.

Crosby has worked extensively with Nigel Adkins during his career, lending a helping hand at the likes of Southampton, Hull City and Sheffield United in the past. He will join the relatively inexperienced duo of Danny Pugh and Billy Paynter alongside Clarke.

Port Vale’s 0-0 draw with Oldham in midweek leaves them in 21st position in the League Two table, two places above the relegation zone with 12 games left to play between now and the end of the season. They are currently six points above the bottom two.