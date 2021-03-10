QPR moved up to 12th in the Championship table last night, with sights starting to set on a top-six push next season.

QPR overcame Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in the Championship last night. Mark Warburton now finds his side in mid-table and just 11 points away from the top-six, but with 12 games left a play-off finish this time round might be out of the question.

Next season though, if QPR can have a positive summer transfer window then they could be genuine contenders in the Championship.

Warburton has a number of players out-of-contract, a number set to return to their parent clubs as it stands and a few who’ll likely gather outside interest. But here we take a look at what QPR’s starting line-up could look like next season.

In a best case scenario, this is what QPR’s starting line-up could look like next season.

Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair are the two who’ve been linked with moves away and are two names who really contributed to the spine of this side.

Dieng in particular has been a revelation, whilst Chair is starting to rack up the goals – he scored his seventh of the season last night.

Elsewhere, QPR currently have a number of first-team players on loan in Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field, Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin. All four came in over January and all four have been hugely impressive.

De Wijs and Field’s deals both have permanent options in them – Field’s contract at West Brom expires in the summer and reports have claimed that he’ll ‘never play for the club again’.

Austin also sees his West Brom contract expire in the summer, but Johansen has another year left at Craven Cottage. But the Norway man has already hinted at staying and QPR would likely do everything in their power to make both his and Austin’s stay permanent in the summer.

Up front alongside Austin last night was Chris Willock. It’s a formation that allows QPR to easily change to a lone striker one with Austin up top, and Willock dropping back.

Fans have grown to love the ex-Arsenal man but Warburton will likely recruit another striker in the summer after the misfire seasons of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne.

Left-back is another position that’s in dire need of strengthening. Niko Hamalainen has proved inconsistent this season and Lee Wallace has come under scrutiny, although he’s proved more solid of late.

Wallace is set to leave the club in the summer when his expires though, leaving Warburton short in the left-back department.

A lot for QPR fans to look forward to, but still a lot of work left for Warburton to do if he’s to make genuine contenders out of his side next season.