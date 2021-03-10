Port Vale have brought in Andy Crosby to work with Darrell Clarke, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The experienced coach has linked up with the League Two side until the end of the season.

Crosby, who is 48 years old, has previously been Nigel Adkins’ assistant and has worked alongside him at Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City.

He last worked at Hull in the Championship but parted company with the Tigers at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Read: Former Hull City player wants the Aberdeen job

Clarke has said: “Andy Crosby has come in until the end of the season just to work with me. So, listen, I am looking to improve all areas of the pitch but the main thing is we are just focusing on these last 12 games now.”

He added: “He is experienced, he worked for Nigel Adkins for a period of time and he is good to fall back on.”

Read: Cardiff City winger tight-lipped over chances of signing for Hull City permanently

Crosby had spells as a player at Doncaster Rovers, Brighton and Hove Albion, Oxford United and Scunthorpe before hanging up his boots in 2010.

He will add more experience into Port Vale’s backroom staff and could prove to be a useful addition for Clarke.

The Valiants are currently sat in 21st place and are looking to climb away from relegation danger. They are six points above the drop zone with 12 games left to play of the season.

They drew 0-0 at home to Oldham Athletic last night.

Will Port Vale stay up?