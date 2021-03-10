Former Football League boss Billy Davies could be considered by Aberdeen, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

The Dons are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Derek McInnes and the Scotsman may ‘come into the reckoning’.

Davies, who is 56 years old, is known to the Aberdeen hierarchy as his assistant, Craig Brown, is now an advisor to their board.

He has been out of the dugout since March 2014 with his last role coming at Nottingham Forest.

Davies hasn’t managed in Scotland since leaving Motherwell in 2001 to embark on spells in England.

He first joined Preston North End and spent two years with the Lancashire side, guiding them to the Play-Offs twice during his time at Deepdale.

Derby County lured him away in 2006 and managed to make the step into the Premier League with the Rams in his first season. However, they decided to sack him midway through their year in the top flight after a poor start.

Davies was handed a route back into the game with Nottingham Forest in 2009 and would go on and have two separate spells at the City Ground.

He won 42% of games altogether with the Reds but parted company with them seven years.

Davies is now being linked with the Aberdeen role as they look for a new boss.