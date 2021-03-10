Derby County appear to have signed youngster Courtney Clarke.

The Kinetic Foundation, the academy he was part of, have announced the move on Twitter (see tweet below).

Delighted to announce that Courtney Clarke has agreed to sign for Derby County FC. Number 46 to leave the nest 🦅 Who is next? #kineticacademy #Career #Football #Signings #DerbyCountyFC #TheRams pic.twitter.com/9q2d13tXkG — Kinetic Foundation (@Kinetic_Coach) March 8, 2021

Clarke has been playing for their Under-18’s side over recent games after they decided to take him on trial.

The likes of Charlton Athletic, Millwall and Brighton and Hove Albion have been believed to be interested in signing him as well, as per a report by Derbyshire Live, but it is Wayne Rooney’s men who appear to have won the race for his signature.

Manchester City were linked with him last year and he could be in line for a bright future in the game. He has also spent time on the books at West Ham United in the past.

Clarke has recently been playing in non-league for Whyteleafe FC but will now link up with Derby’s youth set-up and is a name for their fans to keep an eye on in the future.

Derby have had some exciting talents break into their first-team over recent times and have given the opportunity to players who are good enough.

Their fans have seen the likes of Jason Knight, Louis Sibley and Max Bird step up into the senior set-up and the next batch of kids will be looking to follow in their footsteps.