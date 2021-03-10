According to The Watford Observer, Hornets defender Christian Kabasele is nearing his return for the club after three months on the treatment table.

What looked a fairly innocuous challenge and subsequent injury at the time turned into a lengthy spell on the side-lines for Watford’s Christian Kabasele.

He initially picked up the knock against Coventry City back in November, but played on through the pain before having to limp off against Huddersfield Town a month later.

But there is good news for Watford fans who have seen Kabasele return to individual training this week. There is a strong possibility that the two time Belgium international will be able to play a part in some of the remainder of the club’s season.

With just over 10 games to go between now and the end of the current campaign Watford sit in second position, although Swansea City are level on points with a game in hand on Xisco’s side.

Speaking to the club’s official website this week, the 30-year-old confirmed that he was ‘on his way back’ and that he is hopeful that he will be able to help the team upon returning to the first-team fold soon.

“It’s exciting, we’re in a very good position now,” he said.

“We’ll have some big games in April so we will need everybody for this time and hopefully I’ll be able to help the team as well.”

Watford indeed do have some important games next month as they take on several fellow promotion chasers such as Middlesbrough, Reading and Norwich City amongst others, before facing Brentford and Swansea City in their final two games of the season, with both sides potentially challenging the Hornets for a place in the top two.