Sheffield Wednesday are facing a mass overhaul of their squad this summer – but what will Darren Moore be left with ahead of the 2021/22 season?

The biggest question going into next season is what division Sheffield Wednesday will be playing in. It looks increasingly likely that the Owls will drop into League One, but Darren Moore won’t give up hope just yet.

Yesterday was a painful day for the club though. It marked the start of what looks like an inevitable summer exodus of the bulk of their first-team players set to leave.

A damning report from Sheffield Star earlier this week revealed the club stand to lose 16 first-team players come the summer – 60% of their squad leaving just 12 who are contracted at the club beyond this season.

The likes of Alex Hunt and Sam Hutchinson have one-year extensions in their deals, whilst Izzy Brown and Jack Marriott are on loan and Liam Shaw is set to join Celtic.

Yesterday though, all of Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes were linked with Championship moves – Windass’ links to Ipswich Town were shot down though.

So what will Moore be left with going into next season?

Moore will be left with the bare bones of a squad next season. He’s still some quality to welcome back into the side in Massimo Luongo and Dominic Iorfa, but the above line-up presents a host of issues.

Firstly, Moore will need a left-back if Matt Penney leaves, and the other key position that’ll need bolstering is in attack.

Paterson started up front in Moore’s first game v Rotherham United and proved wasteful, but with Rhodes and Marriott likely to depart it leaves Paterson as the next best option up-front – if not Windass.

The likes of Andre Green, Barry Bannan and Windass could all have pivotal roles in attack next season. Dele-Bashiru will be a key component as well and someone for the club to build around going forward.

Either way, Moore will have his work cut out in the summer transfer window. Firstly though he has a relegation fight to contend, with the visit of league leaders Norwich City next up.